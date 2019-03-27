AUGUSTA — The mayors for two of Maine’s retail hubs were lobbying the Legislature on Wednesday for approval of a bill that would let them tack on a local sales tax on goods and services.

Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling and Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque joined forces in urging lawmakers to give cities and towns the option of raising local revenue through a means other than property taxation.

Strimling said the state was failing to meet its obligation to share five percent of the tax revenue it collects with municipalities, and cities need a way to balance local budgets without turning to increases in property taxes or cuts to public services that cities provide, not only for their own residents, but often for residents in surrounding communities.

“Without the state revenue sharing program fully funded at the mandated five percent, a significant burden has been created on municipalities with property taxpayers left to pick up the tab,” Strimling said in a prepared statement. “Property taxes are too high in Maine. The creation of a local option sales tax program is a remedy that allows local governments to fund critical programs while providing much needed relief to property taxpayers across the state.”

The bill, introduced in December, is the third push for a local sales tax since 2013, when the state Senate first rejected the measure.

A similar bill failed to pass last year, but Rep. Mike Sylvester, D-Portland, the new bill’s sponsor, said he’s making a renewed attempt to get such a law on the books in an effort to diversify municipal revenue streams.

For Portland, which has an annual budget of about $360 million, a 1 percent local tax would generate $16 million a year, according to an estimate by the Maine Municipal Association, which represents cities and towns before the Legislature and has made the proposal a top priority.

Maine is among only 12 states that do not allow for local sales taxes, according to the Tax Foundation, a nonprofit Washington, D.C.-based tax policy think tank. Maine’s statewide general sales tax of 5.5 percent is also the fifth lowest sales tax rate in the U.S., according to a 2017 Tax Foundation report.

The Maine Municipal Association estimates that if cities elect to add a 1 percent tax, Portland would take in the most, raising about $16.8 million. Bangor would be second, taking in $13.7 million, followed by South Portland with $10.6 million, Augusta with $8.3 million and Auburn with $7.6 million.

Levesque said he wasn’t advocating for the tax necessarily but wants cities and towns to have the option of creating a local tax if they chose to. Strimling said a local option tax in Portland could be used to reduce local property taxes by about $500 per home on average based on an average property tax value of $250,000. Levesque said a local sales tax in Auburn would cut the average property tax bill by $400.

The legislation would allow cities or towns to send any new tax increase out to referendum for approval or allow local elected officials to decide. Levesque said for him to support a local option tax in his city, it would require “some stringent ties on the use of this revenue.”

The Legislature’s Taxation Committee was hearing testimony on the bill Wednesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

