NEW HIRES

Drummond Woodsum Strategic Consulting announced that Vivian A. Mikhail has joined its government relations practice.

Mikhail previously worked at the Maine Attorney General’s Office, where she served under Governor Janet T. Mills during two of the Governor’s terms as attorney general.

Ameriprise Financial Services Inc. in Scarborough has hired Daniel Dougherty as a financial adviser.

Dougherty has joined the practice of John Hughes, a private wealth adviser at Ameriprise.

He brings a decade of experience with in the financial services industry.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader has hired Bri Theriault as an administrative assistant at its Auburn location.

Theriault, of Chelsea, previously worked for Sabattus Regional Credit Union and Chick-a-dee of Lewiston.

Nicholas Fedder joined Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage office in Kennebunk as a sales associate.

Fedder will provide residential real estate services in Arundel and surrounding communities. He brings extensive experience as a paralegal.

Nordic Aquafarms Inc. in Portland named Brenda Chandler as its full-time chief financial officer.

Chandler, of Auburn, previously worked at ON Semiconductor in South Portland. She brings progressive experience in treasury, risk management, finance, accounting and most recently corporate real estate.

Shaun McCarthy joined Tilson as chief financial officer.

McCarthy brings more than 20 years of experience in senior financial positions, including his most recent roles as chief financial officer and vice president of finance and corporate controller at Casa Systems. Previously he worked with Dynamics Research Corp. as vice president of finance, corporate controller and chief accounting officer.

Submit your notices of new hires, promotions and professional recognitions to [email protected] and include a jpeg image, if you like.

