BIDDEFORD — Julia Panepinto hit a grad slam in the sixth inning to rally Bates (4-10) to a 4-3 win over the University of New England (6-7) in the first game of a softball doubleheader Thursday in Biddeford.

Taylor Depot had helped UNE open a 3-0 lead with an RBI single in the first and a two-run home run in the fifth.

In the second game, Sarah Lachapelle and Melissa Jakubowski each had an RBI single as UNE again went up 3-0 before holding on for a 3-2 win.

Julia Panepinto hit a solo home run for Bates, and Janell Sato had an RBI single.

WIS.-WHITEWATER 8, COLBY 0: Caitlin Catino four RBI, Megan Schetter added an RBI triple, and the Warhawks (7-4) cruised past the Mules (1-7) in the first of two games for Colby at Clermont, Florida.

Carly Swartz led Colby with a hit and two stolen bases.

UNION 14, COLBY 6: Makayla Koehler drove in four runs, Kim Puzo and Julia Boule each drove in a pair, and the Dutchmen (2-6) roared back from a 5-0 deficit to defeat Colby (1-6) in its second game Thursday.

Carly Swartz had a two-run single for Colby.

BASEBALL

HUSSON 2, ST. JOSEPH’S 1: Luke Covey hit a tying RBI double in the eighth inning, and Nolan Brown scored on David LeBlanc’s fielder’s choice grounder to second in the bottom of the 15th as the Eagles (8-8) edged the Monks (13-4) in Bangor.

Greg Emanuelson hit an RBI triple for St. Joseph’s in the third

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

SOUTHERN MAINE 15, SALEM ST. 6: Aliza Jordan scored five goals, Megan Violette had four, and the Huskies (2-3) handled the Vikings (1-6) at Salem, Massachusetts.

Alex Farley added a hat trick for USM.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

KENTUCKY: Coach John Calipari says he doesn’t know if star forward PJ Washington, out with a sprained left foot, will play Friday in the Midwest Region semifinal against Houston.

NORTH CAROLINA: Guard Kenny Williams is ready to go against Auburn after straining his hamstring last weekend, while top bench player Nassir Little is questionable with the flu.

VIRGINIA TECH: Forward Ty Outlaw will play Friday night against Duke after being cited for marijuana possession last week, the team announced Thursday.

