BIDDEFORD — Avery Alberghini, Meg Harvey and Anna Sessa each hit RBI singles in a five-run third inning as the University of New England held on to top St. Joseph’s 8-7 in softball on Friday.

The Nor’easters (7-7) built an 8-1 lead before the Monks (2-10) came back.

St. Joseph’s got back into the game by scoring four times in the sixth inning, and cut it to 8-7 in the seventh when Kaylee Burns singled home Madisyn Charest.

Charest, who went 3 for 4 with three runs scored, hit an RBI single earlier in the inning to make it 8-6.

Caroline Schoenbucher went 3 for 3 with three runs and a triple for the Monks.

TUFTS 8, BATES 0: Kristi Van Meter threw a one-hitter and Casey Maggiore drove in four runs as the No. 23 Jumbos (14-2, 1-0 NESCAC) downed the Bobcats (4-11, 0-1) in six innings at Medford, Massachusetts.

Van Meter struck out six and retired 13 of the final 15 batters of the game after allowing a double to Mary Collette in the second inning.

Maggiore hit a two-run single as part of a three-run third inning to help Tufts take a 4-0 lead.

COLBY DROPS DOUBLEHEADER: Kaia Dorn, Hannah Theobald and Molly Kaspar each drove in two runs as Wisconsin-River Falls (4-10) rolled to a 9-0 win in five innings over the Mules (1-8) at Clermont, Florida.

Hannah Stegeman allowed three hits and struck out four for the Falcons. Carly Schwartz, Raige Bober and Holly Lallis each had hits for the Mules.

Colby dropped its second game 8-0 to Wisconsin-Oshkosh (8-6) in six innings, and had just three hits.

Abby Mentig went 3 for 4 for the Titans, and hit an RBI single during a four-run fourth to make it 5-0.

Schwartz, Lallis and Ashley Ketchum all singled.

BOWDOIN 7, TRINITY 2: Allison Rutz went 3 for 3 with a two-run home run in the top of the second and Natasha Finger hit a solo shot in the seventh to power the Polar Bears (12-5, 1-0 NESCAC) past the Bantams (7-3, 0-1) at Hartford, Connecticut.

Caroline Rice went 2 for 4 and hit a two-run triple in a three-run fifth to help Bowdoin take a 6-2 lead.

Samantha Roy allowed two runs on six hits and a walk, striking out four to get the win.

BASEBALL

TUFTS 6, BATES 0: R.J. Hall threw a three-hit shutout, striking out seven, and Peter DeMaria drove in three runs, including a two-run single in the sixth, as the Jumbos (10-2, 1-0 NESCAC) handled the Bobcats (5-7, 0-1) at Huskins Field at Medford, Massachusetts.

Tufts took control in the bottom of the first on RBI singles by DeMaria and Ryan Daues, who drew a bases-loaded walk in the third to make it 3-0.

DeMaria’s single in the sixth put the Jumbos ahead 6-0.

Christian Beal singled and stole a base for Bates.

TRINITY 4, BOWDOIN 1: Matt Koperniak opened the scoring with a two-run double in the top of the second, and the Bantams (10-2, 1-0 NESCAC) held on to beat the Polar Bears (0-11, 0-1) at Waterville.

Andrew DeRoche threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out three to get the win.

Trinity took a 4-0 lead in the fourth on RBI singles from Robbie Cronin and Ben Reinisch.

Bowdoin picked up a run in the ninth when Nick Merrill scored on a fielder’s choice from Eric Mah.

WILLIAMS SWEEPS COLBY: Tom Benz hit a three-run home run in the third inning to lead the Ephs (10-2) to a 6-3 win in seven innings over the Mules (6-2) in the opening game of a doubleheader at Kissimmee, Florida.

Doug Schaffer put Williams ahead 3-2 earlier with a single after Colby tied it in the top of the inning on a two-run single from Matt Mitchell.

In the second game, Williams built a 6-1 lead through seven innings before holding on for a 7-5 win.

The Mules cut it to 6-5 in the eighth inning when Ryan Hecht hit a bases-clearing double.

Share

< Previous

Next >