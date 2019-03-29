I am writing in support of a bill being considered by the Maine Legislature to eliminate so-called “philosophical exemptions” to vaccination. I trust the science on this issue and the historical fact that immunization saves lives.

It’s time to push back on the dissemination of misinformation and to strongly acknowledge that vaccinations are safe and they are effective. Must we ignore decades of hard work by researchers and practitioners who have fought serious infectious diseases?

Two social currents created this moment.

First, many forget that some threats can only be neutralized when individuals work together to protect all of society. People cannot simply “opt out.” These safe and effective treatments protect us all through collective participation.

Secondly, we live in an age where all expertise is questioned and hearsay replaces knowledge. Many believe that historical fact, scientific knowledge and public health data are based on … nothing. Are people too young to remember the fear of polio and the collective relief when vaccinations became available to prevent it? Or children suffering from pneumonia or left deaf or with brain damage from measles?

Losing a child to a preventable infectious disease is truly tragic in an age when, by working together, we can prevent it. If we cannot eliminate “philosophical exemptions” to immunization, the culprits will be ignorance and lack of courage to do what is sensible.

Finally, this is not about liberty. Decades ago we accepted seat belt laws to save lives even when some people objected to this simple public safety measure. Vaccinations are even more critical because a single decision against vaccination threatens not just one individual but the collective good – vaccinations work only when we all participate. The lives of Maine’s citizens depend on the Legislature to do the right thing.

Gail Ringel

Portland

