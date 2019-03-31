Ditto from me to all five of the letters to the editor printed March 24 regarding the cancellation of “Non Sequitur.”

And you are replacing it with “Macanudo”? The one line of text in last Sunday’s strip – “I’m hallucivaping” – is what you want to promote? Drug culture?

Whoever is making these decisions needs their head examined!

Philip Kendrick

South Berwick

