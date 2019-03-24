Once you consigned “Doonesbury” to the Sunday editorial section, with print so small it is almost unreadable, “Non Sequitur” was the sharpest, edgiest strip left on the comics page.

In addition to being funny, biting and current, it had the distinction of being Maine-made. Now it has been cut because of some stupid prank by the artist.

Couldn’t you have suspended the strip as punishment, rather than canceling it altogether? Now “Pearls Before Swine” is the last surviving strip with anything to say about the world we live in. Will that be next?

Please bring back “Non Sequitur” (and make “Doonesbury” big enough to read).

David Moltz

Portland

Share

< Previous