Regarding the Hydro-Quebec power line:

I was pleased when it was defeated in New Hampshire.

I do share Gov. Mills’ concern that we must act to reduce carbon pollution and that all alternatives involve compromise. Both New Hampshire and Vermont (which approved a plan) required burial of significant sections of the power line. Compromise: It’s more costly in the short run.

Why isn’t burial of the transmission line on the table in Maine? Damage to the forest is more likely to be reparable and less intrusive if the line is buried. Other benefits? Reduced transmission losses and greater overall efficiency in the long run.

Scott Brown

York

