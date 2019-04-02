Regarding the Hydro-Quebec power line:
I was pleased when it was defeated in New Hampshire.
I do share Gov. Mills’ concern that we must act to reduce carbon pollution and that all alternatives involve compromise. Both New Hampshire and Vermont (which approved a plan) required burial of significant sections of the power line. Compromise: It’s more costly in the short run.
Why isn’t burial of the transmission line on the table in Maine? Damage to the forest is more likely to be reparable and less intrusive if the line is buried. Other benefits? Reduced transmission losses and greater overall efficiency in the long run.
Scott Brown
York
-
Editorials
Our View: Lack of privacy protection inhibits good uses of big data
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine should ban pet store sales of dogs, cats
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Rep. Omar welcome to wear hijab in Congress
-
Business
Michelle Singletary: Companies to pay $35 million to settle charges of rigging computer scans
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Maine shouldn’t OK power line unless it’s buried