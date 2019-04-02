In response to letter writer Norma Stanley’s admonition that U.S. Rep. Ilham Omar stop wearing her hijab “and starting acting the part of a member of Congress and a citizen of the USA” (March 28), I’d encourage Ms. Stanley to review the U.S. Constitution.
There is no dress code mentioned anywhere in Article 1 (which gives Congress its powers and limits). Would she encourage an observant Jew to discard his yarmulke? Would she tell a Catholic priest to remove his collar?
There are two ways to become a citizen: You’re born here or you undergo a comprehensive examination and pass a very challenging test on U.S. history and civics.
Check it out: “We, the people” has no dress code. Hijabs welcome.
Elizabeth Miller
Portland
