A Milford man was sentenced Thursday to serve 121/2 years in prison for robbing a market in Milford and a bank in Orono last year.

Richard Moloney, 43, of Milford also must undergo three years of supervised release after he finishes his prison sentence. U.S. Attorney Halsey B. Frank said in a news release. Moloney was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor by Judge Lance E. Walker.

Court records show that Moloney entered the County Road Market on June 10, 2018, and pointed a handgun at the cashier before demanding money. At the time, Moloney was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and sunglasses, had socks on his hands, and wore a cloth over his face.

Two days later, Moloney robbed a Bangor Savings Bank branch in Orono. During the bank robbery, he wore a black mask, grey hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses with reflective lenses, and white socks on his hands.

Dennis Hoey can be contacted at 791-6365 or at:

[email protected]

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: