Maine’s rate of parents opting their children out of school-required vaccines reached an all-time high this year, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, alarming public health experts and making the state vulnerable to the return of preventable infectious diseases such as measles, pertussis and chickenpox.

Maine lawmakers are currently considering banning non-medical exemptions for vaccines required to attend school. Currently, parents can opt their children out on philosophic or religious grounds. A public hearing on March 13 about the bill, sponsored by Rep. Ryan Tipping, D-Orono, and Sen. Linda Sanborn, D-Gorham, attracted hundreds. Meanwhile, Maine’s pertussis rate is worst in the nation – with 446 cases in 2018 and 136 through the first three months of 2019. Also, some state residents were recently exposed to measles when an infected person from Massachusetts visited Falmouth. Washington state and New York City are currently experiencing measles outbreaks.

Maine’s non-medical opt-out rate for students entering kindergarten climbed from 5 percent in 2017-18 school year to 5.6 percent in 2018-19, according to the Maine CDC. Medical exemptions doubled, from 0.3 to 0.6 percent.

“The kindergarten exemption rates are now at an all-time high of 6.2 percent,” according to the Maine CDC. Also, the kindergarten vaccination rate for the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine (MMR) declined from 94.3 percent in 2017-18 to 93.8 percent in the current school year.

“This continued downward trend in immunizations means Maine is below the “herd” immunity level of 95 percent immunization for all vaccine requirements except varicella (chickenpox). Herd immunity occurs when a high percentage of a community is immune to a disease through vaccination and/or prior illness, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely, even among unvaccinated individuals. Currently, 172 of 341 total kindergarten classes fall below this 95 percent threshold,” according to a Maine CDC news release.

Dr. Laura Blaisdell, a Yarmouth pediatrician and vaccination advocate, said the opt-out rates are an alarming trend.

“It’s not enough now to simply educate and request people vaccinate their children,” Blaisdell said.

Blaisdell said Maine has gotten lucky so far in not having a measles outbreak. The last measles case in Maine was one case in 2017.

“Every time we get exposed to measles and it doesn’t spread, it’s a near-miss,” Blaisdell said. “If we continue on our current track, it’s not a matter of if we get an outbreak, it’s a matter of when.”

Nancy Beardsley, Maine CDC’s acting director, said in a statement that “when someone chooses not to vaccinate, that decision can jeopardize the health and safety of entire communities, especially the weakest and most vulnerable among us.”

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous