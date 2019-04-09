Thousands of acres of carbon-sequestering Maine forest would be destroyed if the proposed 145-mile Ibedrola-Central Maine Power power line is approved.

Forest and undisturbed soil are the best carbon-sequestering agents known, so their removal would be extremely counterproductive. To make matters worse, just imagine the carbon emitted by all the diesel engine equipment used while devastating this landscape.

This Ibedrola-CMP power line project is a corporate money-making scheme, not an environmental savior. This is bad for Maine. Stop it now!

Nick Kingsbury

Kennebunkport

