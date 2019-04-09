Thousands of acres of carbon-sequestering Maine forest would be destroyed if the proposed 145-mile Ibedrola-Central Maine Power power line is approved.
Forest and undisturbed soil are the best carbon-sequestering agents known, so their removal would be extremely counterproductive. To make matters worse, just imagine the carbon emitted by all the diesel engine equipment used while devastating this landscape.
This Ibedrola-CMP power line project is a corporate money-making scheme, not an environmental savior. This is bad for Maine. Stop it now!
Nick Kingsbury
Kennebunkport
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: By destroying forest, CMP project would aggravate climate change
-
Books
Portland’s Café Review marks 30 years of curating poetry from around the world
-
Business
Michelle Singletary: How to appeal for more financial aid
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Restrictive scheduling would be burden on Maine businesses
-
Editorials
Our View: Sen. King is right – IRS is barking up the wrong tree with its audits