The characterless Bruce Poliquin has shared (April 2) that all Maine voters have been scammed by or have been a part of the scam of ranked-choice voting. His undoing and, apparently, our duplicity. This from a politician!

Political incumbents rely on indifference, ignorance of the representative’s real job performance and voter inertia.

The 2nd Congressional District saw that differently and voted against a politician who, in the end, is probably most upset by losing out on a pension, plus benefits, all paid by the voters he bet did not give a damn.

I applaud the wisdom shown by the voters. They apparently saw through the self-serving veil of a “public servant.”

Mike Duck

Brunswick

Share

< Previous

Next >