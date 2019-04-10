My wife and I had the pleasure of attending the April 6 performance of the Casco Bay Wind Symphony.
One of the pieces presented, “Into the Silent Land,” was a memorial ode to the victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting by Steve Danyew (who attended Sandy Hook as a child).
It is an anguishing, beautiful piece of music that every government official, at every level, should hear.
We, as a society, must come together to stop the senseless killing of our young adults, our teenagers, our children.
Carl M. Toney
Scarborough
