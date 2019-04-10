A woman may have had a medical problem Wednesday when her SUV left the road, struck some boulders and went airborne over a river in Waterboro. drove off West road in Waterboro escaped injury Wednesday when her SUV went off the road, hit boulders and went airborne over a river in Waterboro, survived the freak accident.

The woman, 65-year-old Christine Morrison of Shapleigh, was driving her 2015 Ford Escape on West Road in Waterboro when the accident occurred, York County Sheriff William L. King Jr. said in a news release.

Morrison’s SUV struck boulders that line the river at about 2:30 p.m., and the impact caused the vehicle to go airborne, traveling an estimated 25 to 30 feet across the river, said Sgt. David Chauvette of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Chauvette, who has kayaked on the river, estimated that it is 15 feet wide and 7 feet deep. The river connects Lake Sherburne and North West Pond in Waterboro.

Morrison was transported to Southern Maine Health Care in Sanford as a precaution, according to King.

The accident took place on West Road near the intersection of Ross Corner.

