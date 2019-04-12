Every generation has a legend. Watch the brand-new teaser for Star Wars: #EpisodeIX. pic.twitter.com/fWMS13ekdZ — Star Wars (@starwars) April 12, 2019

CHICAGO —”Star Wars Episode IX” doesn’t pick up immediately after the events of “The Last Jedi.”

Director J.J. Abrams said Friday during an appearance at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago that some time has gone by since the events of the last movie.

The movie’s title was also released at Star Wars Celebration: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Abrams also said that Carrie Fisher’s Leia will live in “Star Wars: Episode IX” through unused scenes from “The Force Awakens” that he’s been able to integrate into the story.

Abrams said having a CG character, recasting or just having her disappear, were not options.

Fisher died in Dec. 2016, after shooting had wrapped on “The Last Jedi,” and her character is alive in the last shot of the film. It’s been a lingering question how the final installment in the new trilogy would handle Fisher’s passing.

Abrams says that Leia lives in the film in a way that is mind-blowing to him.

He teased that it will be an adventure that the group goes on together. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy also reiterated that “Episode IX” will close out the newest trilogy and the 9-film Skywalker saga that began in 1977.

Stephen Colbert moderated the panel Friday, where fans are hoping to get a title and a trailer for the film that opens nationwide on Dec. 20.

Eight months out from its release, fans still know precious little about what director Abrams and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy have in store for “Episode IX.”

Abrams on the main stage at Star Wars Celebration with Kennedy was the most-anticipated event of the five day fan convention.

Just what will be revealed remains a mystery, although many expect to learn the title at least and perhaps even see some footage. Earlier Star Wars Celebrations have shown trailers or teasers from upcoming installments in the most recent trilogy that kicked off with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”

“Episode IX” opens nationwide Dec. 20.

