A motor vehicle crash involving a propane truck shut down a busy section of road in Scarborough on Saturday night.
Scarborough police closed down Pine Point Road between Route 1 and Old Blue Point road after 7 p.m. Police used social media to advise drivers to avoid the area but did not release any details about the incident or whether there were any injuries. A police dispatcher said more information would potentially be released later Saturday.
Pine Point Road runs from the busy commercial district on Route 1 to the Pine Point Beach area.
