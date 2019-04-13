A motor vehicle crash involving a propane truck shut down a busy section of road in Scarborough on Saturday night.

Scarborough police closed down Pine Point Road between Route 1 and Old Blue Point road after 7 p.m. Police used social media to advise drivers to avoid the area but did not release any details about the incident or whether there were any injuries. A police dispatcher said more information would potentially be released later Saturday.

Pine Point Road runs from the busy commercial district on Route 1 to the Pine Point Beach area.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: