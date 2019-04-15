The Knights of Columbus, St. Joseph Council No. 12941, will host a Red Cross blood drive from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday at St. Joseph Church hall, at 178 Elm St., Route 1, Biddeford.
Drop in or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment or search at www.redcross.org under Find a Drive with sponsor code: KOCBidd. For more details, call Mike Bolduc at 468-0106 or [email protected]
