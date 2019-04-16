AUGUSTA — The State Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday identified the woman who died Friday in a house fire in Sabattus as Darlene Shores, 63, of 109 Wales Road.
Authorities said the fire originated in the living room area of the home near the wood stove. Fire investigators believe Shores was attempting to light a fire in the stove at the time.
A news statement from the Fire Marshal’s Office Tuesday said the State Medical Examiner’s Office examined Shores on Saturday and is waiting for further test results before rendering a cause of death.
