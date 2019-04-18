Drug overdose deaths declined in Maine last year for the first time since 2011.

But the data show drug overdoses still claimed nearly one Mainer every day in 2018, and deaths due to methamphetamine have increased, even as those related to other drugs have decreased.

“Also of significant concern is that there is no evidence to suggest that fewer Mainers are suffering from opioid use disorder,” Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said. “Individuals, families, and communities continue to be harmed by this public health epidemic, and work must continue to address this crisis.”

The Attorney General’s Office released its final report on drug overdose deaths in 2018 on Thursday. The total is slightly less than the projection released earlier this year, but the trends in the data remain consistent. The document is authored by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the University of Maine’s Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center.

There were 354 drug deaths in Maine in 2018. That number is down by 42 — or 15 percent — from 2017. That year, the state experienced a record 418 deaths, the highest point in the prolonged and devastating opioid crisis.

Drug overdose deaths have been rising steadily in the United States for several years, but the increase in Maine was more acute than most other states.

The last time drug deaths went down from year to year in Maine was 2011, when 155 people died from overdoses. That was a 7 percent decrease from the previous year.

Between 2013 and 2014, overdose deaths rose 16 percent – from 179 to 208 – the third-highest increase in any state. The following year, 272 Mainers died from overdoses, again putting the state near the top for increases behind only New Hampshire, North Dakota and Massachusetts.

From 2015 to 2016, Maine saw another major increase — 35 percent, bringing the total to 378 deaths. That ranked Maine sixth among all states for annual percent increase and well above the nationwide increase of 21 percent.

And in 2017, Maine’s increase of 20 percent was seventh among states and double the 10 percent increase nationwide.

The national Center for Disease Control has not yet published data on drug overdose deaths in 2018.

“Maine is not the only state seeing a reduction in overdoses,” Sorg wrote in the report’s executive summary. “The across-the-board reduction in both pharmaceutical and non-pharmaceutical drug deaths suggests broad influences are impacting overdose rates, for example, economic changes, the composition and combination of drugs being trafficked, and regional law enforcement efforts, as well as specific policy changes around opioids. However, the report notes that these reductions may represent a change in the lethality of specific drugs and how they are being used. They do not necessarily represent a reduction in the number of individuals with opioid use disorder.”

