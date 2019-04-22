PORTLAND

Writers and publishers group names fellowship winner

The Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance announced that Megan Shea of Georgetown is the recipient of the spring 2019 Martin Dibner Memorial Fellowship for Maine Writers, a partnership between the Maine Community Foundation and the MWPA.

Shea will attend the MWPA’s Black Fly Writers Retreat from May 2 to 5 in Grand Lake Stream, all expenses paid, and study with Maine poet laureate Stuart Kestenbaum.

STATEWIDE

Farmers’ alliance seeks survey responses

The Mid Coast Farmers Alliance is inviting regional food buyers to complete a survey assessing their needs for local produce. The survey will help connect local food buyers to the products they need and inform marketing decisions for local growers.

All commercial food buyers, including general stores, restaurants, grocers and larger institutions like schools and hospitals, are encouraged to participate. The survey can be accessed aldermere.org and will be open until June 1.

For more details, call Aaron Englander at 236-2639 or email [email protected].

STATEWIDE

Maine buildings entered in National Register of Historic Places

Maine Historic Preservation Commission director Kirk F. Mohney announced that several Maine properties have been entered in the National Register of Historic Places.

The designation indicates that the properties were documented, evaluated and considered worthy of preservation and protection as part of the nation’s cultural heritage and as examples of period use and architecture.

The properties are:

• The boarding house and storehouse at Churchill Depot, located in T10 R12 WELS, an unincorporated township in northern Piscataquis County. The two buildings are significant as remnants of a logging base camp from 1926-1938, around Churchill Dam on the Allagash River, now part of the Allagash Wilderness Waterway. The boarding house is an intact example of a typical boarding house design for a logging supply camp of that period and the storehouse is significant for its association with the logging industry. Both were vital support buildings in the process of harvesting and moving logs to processing facilities.

• The Mount Battie tower in Camden, a rustic style granite tower that serves as an open shelter and viewing platform in Camden Hills State Park. While the tower was dedicated as a memorial to those who served in World War I, it was also designed as a viewing platform, replacing a former wood viewing tower.

• The Singhi double house, known locally as the Millay House, in Rockland. Built in 1891, the house is a Queen Anne-style, two-family dwelling with mirrored elevations and floor plans. It is a late example of a large number of double houses that were built in the town between 1837 and the early 20th century. The house has changed little and possesses integrity of location, setting, design, materials and workmanship.

• The Mount Merici historic district on the outskirts of Waterville. The district includes the Ursuline Motherhouse Convent, adjoining Mount Merici Academy, Ursuline Sisters Cemetery and two modern buildings. It is considered significant in the areas of education and architecture for the period from 1954 to 1967, when the convent was constructed. The convent and school replaced earlier ones that served as a Catholic school for girls from 1912 until 1967, when it became a coeducational day school. The academy represents the modernist work of Augusta architects Bunker and Savage, one of Maine’s preeminent institutional design firms during from 1919 to 2015.

• The former Island Falls town office and jail. Located in a heavily wooded, sparsely settled area in northern Maine, the building is significant for its association with town government from construction in 1911 to 1968. The building represents the small community’s response to the loss, by fire, of the previous town office and many associated town records.

SANFORD

Bank employees donate heating fuel

SIS Bank and its employees donated 1,000 gallons of home heating fuel to 10 Southern Maine and seacoast area families this spring.

Staff members at the bank’s three branches collected their own money to provide the families with 100 gallons each of heating fuel. The bank donated an additional $500, and two anonymous SIS business customers also contributed to the cause.

A total of $3,057.80 was collected for the effort, with the remaining $268.70 from the fund being donated to the Salvation Army fuel fund.

WELLS

Masons hold reading raffle for bicycles

The Grand Lodge of Masons in Maine and the Maine Masonic Charitable Foundation are sponsoring their annual “Masonic Bikes for Books” literacy program to encourage reading and exercise among elementary students.

Masonic Ocean Lodge No. 142 of Wells is bringing the program to Wells Elementary School. This year the organization will give away 54 new bicycles along with helmets and T-shirts to eligible students in kindergarten through fourth grade who participate in the reading incentive program.

Students will received one entry into a bicycle raffle for each book they read. Winners will be drawn in June.

WELLS

Elementary school holds father-daughter hoedown

Wells Elementary School recently hosted its annual Girls Gala, a father-daughter dance that drew 186 girls and their dads to the scene of a Western hoedown.

Many of the attendees dressed in Western attire, including cowboy boots, hats, vests and kerchiefs, plus a healthy dose of princess lace.

After registering in the school’s lobby and receiving party favors, including a small horseshoe, couples passed through a gate and down a path lined with murals of tall grass under a bright blue sky, ending at the entrance to a large decorated dance floor in the school gymnasium.

The event was planned and organized by the school’s PTSA, assisted by community volunteers.

WELLS

Student recognized for winning automotive competition

Wells-Ogunquit Community School District School Committee recently recognized Wells High School junior Emanuel Diggs for exemplary achievement following his first-place win at the Universal Technical Institute’s Top Tech Challenge in February.

Diggs, who also studies automotive technology at Portland Arts and Technology High School, and his teammate placed first in the event from among 36 two-person teams from New England who competed in a demonstration of their automotive skills and knowledge. The two received a $10,000 scholarship to attend UTI. Diggs’ team also won $4,000 and a toolbox for PATHS.

