ROCKLAND —A former longtime Rockland lawyer accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars each from three “vulnerable” people pleaded not guilty to all the charges during a brief hearing held Monday.

Anita M. Volpe, 73, of Tenants Harbor, made her initial appearance April 22 in the Knox County court. She was indicted March 5 by a Knox County grand jury for three counts of felony theft, two counts of Class B misuse of entrusted property, and one count of Class C misuse of entrusted property.

Judge Patricia Worth agreed to conditions requested Monday by the Maine Attorney General’s Office that Volpe not be a trustee, personal representative or handle finances for anyone else until the case is concluded.

Volpe said little other than agreeing that she understood the charges and her rights.

A dispositional conference has been scheduled for June 27. Peterson said he needed the extra time because of the amount of discovery provided by the state in the case.

Volpe was represented at the hearing by attorney Steven Peterson of Rockport. Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin represented the state at the hearing.

The three crimes alleged in the indictment include the charge in which Volpe is accused of stealing more than $10,000 from Corine Hendrick from October 26, 2012, through Dec. 1, 2014. Hendrick was Volpe’s mother-in-law.

Hendrick died Dec. 20, 2014, at age 92, after several weeks in a nursing facility in Augusta that her grandchildren said was very low-quality. The family had wanted to put her in a Camden nursing home, but could not because of the lack of funds.

Volpe eventually issued a check for $119,658 to Hendrick’s estate. The deputy counsel for the Maine Board of Overseers, Aria Eee, however, voiced concern in an April 2016 court filing about where Volpe got the money to pay that estate.

“As such, the Board is concerned that Attorney Volpe likely utilized other client funds in her trust account to issue the $119,658.54 check she paid to Ms. Hendrick’s estate,” the deputy bar counsel wrote in the document.

The Maine Supreme Court accepted the surrender of Volpe’s license in lieu of disciplinary action in August 2016. Justice Andrew Mead impounded all the documents related to the matter, but Hendrick’s grandson Shane Hendrick of Camden released the paperwork back in 2016.

Volpe had initially been the personal representative for Hendrick’s estate after Hendrick died, but Volpe withdrew before the estate was probated.

In 2016, Volpe’s attorney at the time, Toby Dilworth, of Portland, said the allegations against her in the Hendrick case were just that — allegations.

“They are not facts. Ms. Volpe was prepared to defend against them. However, given that she was planning to wind down her practice after almost 39 years as a lawyer, she decided to surrender her license rather than engage further in this intra-family dispute,” Dilworth said back in 2016.

One of the other alleged victims was Patricia Wakefield, a retired lieutenant colonel in the Army.

The state alleges that Volpe stole more than $10,000 from Wakefield from May 20, 2014, through April 2, 2018.

Wakefield died Nov. 11, 2016, at the Knox Center in Rockland at the age of 87.

Volpe was the personal representative who oversaw the handling of Wakefield’s estate. Wakefield, who had lived in Tenants Harbor before going to the nursing home, had signed the will naming Volpe as personal representative on Dec. 15, 2000. Volpe was also listed as having the power to make medical decisions for Wakefield if she was unable to make those choices for herself, according to probate court records.

Wakefield was not married and had no children. Her will left all her assets to the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Fla.

After her death, the Knox Center made a claim against Wakefield’s estate for $49,667.

The third alleged victim listed in the indictment is Mary Webb. The indictment against Volpe alleges she stole money from Webb from April 21, 2014, through Jan. 9, 2017.

Volpe was also listed as the durable financial power of attorney for Webb in a probate case involving the disposition of the estate of Webb’s husband, Richard Webb Jr. Richard Webb, a St. George resident, died Jan. 27, 2014, at the age of 86 at the Cushing Homestead.

His obituary listed no children for the couple.

That estate went through a lengthy court battle after there were allegations that another individual had used undue influence on Richard Webb to have him unknowingly sign a document giving 25 percent of his estate — worth an estimated $2 million — to that individual.

That individual was not Volpe.

The case was eventually settled in June 2016 with the other individual repaying Mary Webb an unspecified amount of money.

Volpe received her law degree from Widener University in Chester, Pa., in 1975. She was admitted to the Maine Bar in 1977. She practiced in Rockland until she surrendered her license in August 2016 while facing disciplinary action by the Board of Overseers of the Bar.

