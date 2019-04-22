Videographer Roger McCord spent four or five days monitoring the activity on a Cumberland Center bird feeder recently.
He shot at mostly 20 times slo-mo in order to get a good look at the fast-moving birds.
The birds here are chickadees, goldfinches and tufted titmouses.
