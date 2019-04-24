A Harpswell lobsterman who lost his wallet in downtown Portland in January had given up expecting ever to find it.
Then, one day last week, Nick Votta’s wallet arrived in the mail, News Center Maine WCSH/WLBZ reports.
Its contents, including his only copy of his birth certificate and photographs of a friend who died recently, were intact. Most of his $160 in cash was there, too.
The wallet arrived with note:
Hi There,
I found your wallet (obviously)
I took out $5 to mail it to you.
Be well,
Alli
Votta said having his wallet returned was a “sign of faith to just keep pushing and do the right thing and send out good vibes.”
Read the story at News Center Maine.
