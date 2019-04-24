Red flags
—Research and development expenditures
—Fourth-grade reading scores
—Eighth-grade math scores
—Working-age population
—Cost of health care
—Transportation infrastructure
Gold stars
—Public safety
—Air quality
—Water quality
—Sustainable forest lands
Source: 2019 Measures of Growth report
-
Nation & World
In Mexico, migrants turn to ‘The Beast’ after highway raids
-
Nation & World
Iranian minister makes public prisoner swap offer to U.S.
-
Politics
Bill would move Maine to automatic voter registration
-
Sports
Wednesday’s NFL notebook: Patriots enter draft with many needs
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ lacrosse: Falmouth comes back to top Kennebunk in OT, 8-7