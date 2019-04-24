BOSTON — J.D. Martinez had three hits and Eduardo Rodriguez pitched six strong innings as the Boston Red Sox rebounded from a doubleheader sweep by Detroit and beat the Tigers 11-4 Wednesday night.

The defending World Series champion Red Sox avoided their fourth losing streak of three games or more. They had only four losing streaks of three games each last season while piling up a club record 108 victories.

Martinez hit two singles, a double and drove in a run, and Christian Vázquez had two RBI singles.

Nicholas Castellanos had an RBI single for the Tigers, a day after their first doubleheader sweep in Boston since 1965.

Rodriguez (2-2) gave up a run on two hits, striking out seven and walking three. He improved to 12-0 since the start of 2017 when getting at least three runs of support.

He took a no-hitter into the fifth inning before Gordon Beckham lined a one-out single to left field. Rodriguez closed the inning by striking out the next two batters.

Tyson Ross (1-3) allowed four runs in five innings.

The Red Sox used two hit-and-run at-bats in the second to build a 2-0 lead. Running on the pitch, Martinez reached second easily on a bouncer to short by Xander Bogaerts. Rafael Devers followed with an RBI single.

Vázquez’s first RBI single bounced into right through the vacated hole when second baseman Beckham went to cover as Jackie Bradley Jr. broke for second with runners on the corners.

Mookie Betts hit an RBI double off the Green Monster, and Martinez added a run-scoring single to make it 4-0.

NOTES: 2B Dustin Pedroia (IL, left knee irritation) hit on the field and took grounders with INF Eduardo Nunez (IL, mid-back strain). “He looked OK,” Manager Alex Cora said of Pedroia. “We’ll talk about it, to see what’s the next step.” Cora said Nunez “was out there swinging with velocity. He looks good.” . Utility player Brock Holt (scratched right cornea) could be going on a rehab assignment this weekend.

WALK AWAY

Tigers RHP Drew VerHagen walked three straight batters with the bases loaded in Boston’s seven-run eighth that broke it open. Bradley added a two-run single.

K-POWER

Boston relievers Brandon Workman and Matt Barnes each had three strikeouts in their one inning of work, with Barnes getting Ronny Rodriguez to end the eighth with the bases loaded.

DOORWAY DOUBLE

Martinez hit a ground ball down the left-field line that got jammed in a small opening of a garage door along a side wall in foul territory. It was ruled a ground-rule double even though he reached second easily.

The door is used to move batting cages, screens and equipment by the ground’s crew onto the field.

