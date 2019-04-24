LEWISTON – Three people were taken out of a car at gunpoint Wednesday night after a short police chase that ended in a crash on Sabattus Street.
At about 9:40 p.m., a Lewiston police officer radioed that she was pursuing a car along Sabattus Street. A short time later, the car was reported to have crashed into a parked vehicle in the Maine Family Credit Union lot.
“I felt it,” said a man who lives at the end of Farwell Street, next to the credit union lot. “It shook my house.”
A woman who lives on the other side of the street said she could hear the squeal of tires as the car spun on the pavement. A second later, there was a thud as the red, four-door vehicle went over a grass embankment and slammed into a parked car.
It did not appear that anyone was hurt.
Roughly a minute after the police officer reported she had the suspects at gunpoint, several other officers arrived to assist her. One by one, they led the three people out of the car, handcuffed them and walked them to police cruisers.
Their identities were not immediately available. It was also not clear what prompted the chase.
The suspects’ car was towed to the police station.
Police were continuing to investigate later Wednesday night.
