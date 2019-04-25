AUGUSTA — Maine’s governor has signed off on a proposal to allow residents of the state to expand their access to the internet by checking out mobile wi-fi devices from libraries.
The bill received unanimous approval from both chambers of the Maine Legislature after it was proposed by Democratic Rep. Robert Alley of Beals. Democratic Gov. Janet Mills signed the proposal into law on Tuesday.
The state says the Maine State Library partnered with the New York City Public Library to provide 80 of the wi-fi devices to Maine libraries. The program proved popular, but grant funding for it ran out in January 2017. The proposal signed by Mills is designed to make the devices available again for two more years.
Alley says the bill will be especially helpful in remote areas.
