BASEBALL

Kyle Hart, Daniel McGrath and Adam Lau combined for the fourth no-hitter in franchise history as the Portland Sea Dogs beat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-0 in an Eastern League game Thursday night in Binghamton, New York.

Hart (1-3) struck out six, walked one and twice hit Andres Gimenez of Binghamton before he was removed after 6 2/3 innings, having thrown 96 pitches. McGrath retired all four batters he faced, and Lau got the last three outs, ending with a fly ball by Michael Paez to right fielder Aneury Tavarez.

The game was scoreless until the seventh, when Luke Tendler singled home Bobby Dalbec. Tendler drove home Dalbec again with a sacrifice fly in the ninth.

The last Sea Dogs no-hitter was a six-inning, rain-shortened effort by Henry Owens against the Reading Fightin Phils in the 2014 season opener. The team also had combined no-hitters from Brad Penny and Luis Arroyo against Trenton in 1999, and from Josh Beckett, Brandon Bowe and Aaron Scheffer against Binghamton in 2001.

SOCCER

ITALIAN LEAGUE: The league’s governing body vowed to do “everything in our power” to wipe out racism in soccer after another incident.

Lazio’s Italian Cup semifinal victory Wednesday at AC Milan was overshadowed by continued racist abuse directed at Milan players Tiemoue Bakayoko and Franck Kessie – who are black – before and during the match. Inflatable bananas also were visible in the away section.

U.S. MEN: The team will play Jamaica on June 5 in Washington in the first of two warmup matches for the CONCACAF Gold Cup, four days before meeting Venezuela in Cincinnati.

TENNIS

BARCELONA OPEN: Rafael Nadal looked closer to his clay-court best again as he beat David Ferrer 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in Spain.

Nadal, an 11-time Barcelona champion, saved 4 of 5 break points and broke four times in what could have been his last meeting with Ferrer, who is retiring after the Madrid Open next month. It was a sign of improvement for Nadal, who lost in the semifinals in Monte Carlo last week, then needed three sets to get past Leonard Mayer in his opening match in Barcelona.

PLAYER SUSPENDED: Benjamin D’Hoe, 22, of Belgium was suspended one month for betting on matches. D’Hoe, who reached a career-high ranking of No. 782 in 2017, admitted to placing more than 900 mostly low-value bets on pro tennis matches from Jan. 31-Feb. 26, 2017.

GOLF

PGA: Scott Stallings and Trey Mullinax shot a best-ball 11-under 61 to top the Zurich Classic leaderboard after a weather delay longer than seven hours prevented half of the 80 teams from even teeing off at Avondale, Louisiana.

Stallings and Mullinax, who started on the back nine, birdied their last four holes – and seven of the nine holes after the turn – for a one-stroke lead over two teams.

BASKETBALL

WNBA: Diana Taurasi of the Phoenix Mercury underwent back surgery to alleviate symptoms from a disc protrusion and will miss the start of the season.

Taurasi had been suffering pain and muscle weakness during offseason workouts, leading to the surgery.

– Staff and news service report

