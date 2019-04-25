Scarborough police arrested two Biddeford residents Thursday morning on drug trafficking charges following a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Payne Road and Scarborough Downs Road.

The police department said in a post on its Facebook page said that Erick Robinson, 35, and Jessica Cahill, 33, were arrested following the crash, which took place around 8 a.m.

According to police, Robinson and Cahill fled the crash scene, driving their car to a nearby apartment complex. Officers located the pair and began to question them.

“Officers spoke with the two occupants in the vehicle, who were acting suspicious and making furtive movements,” Scarborough police said in the post.

Officers located 62 grams of fentanyl that was packaged for sale, as well as a large amount of currency, police said. The street value of the fentanyl was estimated at about $9,900. The couple were transported to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Robinson was charged with illegal importation of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking, violating conditions of release and refusing to submit to arrest. Cahill was charged with illegal importation of fentanyl, aggravated trafficking, unlawful possession of crack cocaine and violating conditions of release.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: