ROCKLAND — A woman died Friday night when the car she was driving flipped and struck a large tree.

The crash occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Limerock Street near its intersection with Oliver Street.

The car was traveling west when the driver – the sole occupant of the car – apparently swerved to avoid something in the road, police said. The car flipped and struck a large tree, before landing in a ditch.

Rockland Deputy Police Chief James Pease confirmed at 10:30 p.m. that the woman died in the crash. The District Attorney’s Office, the state medical examiner, and a funeral home were contacted.

Limerock Street was closed near the intersection while rescue crews worked to get the driver out of the car.

