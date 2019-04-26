OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The town of Old Orchard Beach is looking for a new fire chief.

The town is advertising for the position on the Maine Municipal Association website and other online locations.

The position offers a starting salary range of $82,000 to $92,000 along with a generous benefits package, according to the job posting. The town will be accepting applications until 2 p.m. on May 6.

Fire Chief Ed Dube left the position on Friday for personal reasons, Human Resource Manager Fran Beaulieu said.

Dube was one of 40 applicants for the position in 2016 and received a standing ovation when he accepted the position at a Town Council meeting on an Aug. 2, 2016.

Dube brought with him a long history of firefighting service. He retired in 2012 after working for 33 years as a career firefighter in the Saco Fire Department. As a teenager, he served as a junior firefighter.

Old Orchard Beach is a seaside community with a year-round population of 9,000 and an infrastructure that supports a summer population many times larger.

The town’s fire chief is responsible for directing, organizing, and administering fire, emergency medical services and emergency management services, according to the job post.

The fire department has an operating budget of $2.2 million and responds to almost 3,000 calls for service annually, according to the job post. In addition to a fire chief, the department employs a deputy fire chief, 16 full-time firefighters/EMS, 17 call force members and 22 per diem EMS responders.

The town is looking for candidates with demonstrated superior leadership and communication skills with the ability to lead a modern fire department and organize the municipal emergency management program and capabilities. Qualifications include a minimum of 10 years in fire management experience with at least three years in the capacity of fire chief or deputy fire chief in a professional full-time fire department. A bachelor’s degree is preferred.

Liz Gotthelf can be reached at 780-9015 or at:

email at [email protected]

