Power was knocked out for almost seven hours in parts of South Portland and on several Casco Bay islands Saturday morning.

Central Maine Power said the blackout was caused by a car crashing into three utility poles on Highland Avenue at 5:30 a.m. About 4,500 customers in South Portland and on Peaks, Great Diamond, Little Diamond and Cushing islands were impacted.

All power was restored by noon.

