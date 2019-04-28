The remains of a human body were found during a search Sunday for a local man missing in Bangor, the Maine Warden Service said.
Warden Alan Curtis and a his cadaver dog found the remains in the woods a half-mile from Stillwater Avenue around 10 a.m. , warden service spokesman Mark Latti said in a news release.
Roughly 35 people, including warden service and Maine State Police K9 teams and members of the Maine Search and Rescue Association, helped Bangor police in the search for a Bangor man, he added.
The body was transferred to the state medical examiners office for identification.
