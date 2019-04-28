A 40-year-old mother of four was struck and killed Saturday night and a North Yarmouth man was charged with drunk driving in the incident.

Jay Westra, 58, was charged with driving under the influence by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputy Ben Schaeffer after his 2015 Honda Civic struck Samantha Rinaldi, 40, of Gray who was walking on Yarmouth Road in Gray at about 7:46 p.m. Rinaldi later died of her injuries at Maine Medical Center.

Westra was the husband of Chebeague Island School teacher Kristin Westra, who went missing for six days before her body was found in the woods near her North Yarmouth home last fall.

Westra’s 11-year-old daughter was in the car.

Rinaldi was the mother of four children, Christian Ballard, 20, Griffin Ballard, 16, Jaden Ballard, 15, and Kali Ballard, 14. They lived with Rinaldi’s parents, said her ex-husband, Aaron Ballard.

She was a graduate of Portland High School and worked at local businesses, including a Cumberland Farms store, said Ballard. He said Rinaldi was devoted to her children.

“She was a good mom. She liked spending time with her kids mostly, said Ballard.

He said his children are very upset.

“There is no excuse for drunk driving and the fact that he had an 11-year-old child in the car. Everyone has tragedy in their lives. You don’t have to act in such a manner that would take someone else’s life,” said Ballard.

Kristin Westra, 47, was last seen Sept. 30, 2018. She was gone when her husband woke up the next morning. She left both her phone and car at home.

Police and volunteers searched for her all week before the body was discovered six days later by two girlsl walking in the woods less than a mile from the Westra home.

Her death was ruled a suicide. Her husband said in a television interview at the time that she was experiencing anxiety and sleepless nights but an assessment by licensed clinical nurse practioner determined she was not at risk of harm to herself.

Westra was taken to Cumberland County Jail and released on bail.

Cumberland County Sheriff Naldo Gagnon said that further charges against Westra could follow after the investigation is complete, which could take two or three weeks.

