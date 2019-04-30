Crews from Westbrook and Portland are on the scene of a house fire in Westbrook Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out after 7 a.m. at 181 Brown St. Smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors as firefighters placed ladders against the 3-story house.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to a report from News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

HAPPENING NOW: @westbrookFireme is on the scene of house fire on Brown Street. Part of Brown Street is closed. More details soon. #wakeMEup #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ynkYCP0qEk — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) April 30, 2019

A section of Brown Street is closed to traffic.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

