Crews from Westbrook and Portland are on the scene of a house fire in Westbrook Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out after 7 a.m. at 181 Brown St. Smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors as firefighters placed ladders against the 3-story house.
Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to a report from News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).
HAPPENING NOW: @westbrookFireme is on the scene of house fire on Brown Street. Part of Brown Street is closed. More details soon. #wakeMEup #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/ynkYCP0qEk
— Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) April 30, 2019
A section of Brown Street is closed to traffic.
No other details were immediately available.
This story will be updated.
