Crews from Westbrook and Portland are on the scene of a house fire in Westbrook Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out after 7 a.m. at 181 Brown St. Smoke could be seen coming from the upper floors as firefighters placed ladders against the 3-story house.

Everyone made it out of the building safely, according to a report from News Center Maine (WCSH/WLBZ).

A section of Brown Street is closed to traffic.

No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated.

 

