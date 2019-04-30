One person was killed Tuesday evening in a fiery crash along Interstate 95 in Hampden, state police said.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 176 a short time before 6 p.m., Maine State Police said in a statement.
The vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and burst into flames.
Police said traffic in the southbound lanes near the crash site was slowed considerably.
This story will be updated.
Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
EPA reaffirms glyphosate safe for users
-
Nation & World
North Carolina campus shooting leaves 2 dead, 4 wounded
-
Nation & World
Trump threatens Cuba as U.S. encourages Venezuela uprising
-
Business
Weak iPhone sales pull Apple profits down
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Boston Brands of Maine to announce $4 million expansion of Lewiston facility