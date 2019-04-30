One person was killed Tuesday evening in a fiery crash along Interstate 95 in Hampden, state police said.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes near mile marker 176 a short time before 6 p.m., Maine State Police said in a statement.

The vehicle left the roadway, struck several trees and burst into flames.

Police said traffic in the southbound lanes near the crash site was slowed considerably.

This story will be updated.

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: