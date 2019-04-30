AUGUSTA — The Maine Senate Tuesday approved a bill that would extend the state’s statute of limitations on sexual assaults from eight years to 20.

The measure, if approved by the House and signed by Gov. Janet Mills, would put Maine more in line with other states that have longer statutes of limitations for sex crimes.

“Only three other states have shorter statutes of limitations than Maine,” said Sen. Erin Herbig, D-Belfast, the bill’s sponsor, during a public hearing on the bill in April. “Several states have removed them entirely for felony level sex crimes, allowing victims to come forward whenever they are ready.”

Opponents to the bill included the Maine Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys.

“It is difficult enough as it is now to defend against allegations that occurred some eight years ago,” the association’s executive director, Tina Nadeau said in written testimony to the Legislature. “Trying to look back some 20 years for evidence that would show you’re innocence of a crime that occurred 20 years ago is nearly impossible.”

The bill, L.D. 67, will now face additional votes in the Maine House of Representatives.

This story will be updated.

