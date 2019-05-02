He also had a mild heart attack in 2009.
Ainge was a baseball and basketball star at BYU who played parts of three seasons with the Toronto Blue Jays before settling into a 14-year career in the NBA. He won two championships with the Celtics in the Larry Bird era.
Ainge coached the Phoenix Suns for three-plus seasons and took over the Celtics basketball operations in 2003.
This story will be updated.
