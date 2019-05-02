Two developers are looking to redevelop three surface parking lots with projects that could dramatically alter Portland’s downtown landscape.

North River IV has submitted a master plan that would transform about two city blocks, totalling 6.5 acres between Spring and Commercial streets, into a mix of offices, apartments, retail stores, hotels and structured parking. And J.B. Brown & Sons has proposed a six-story apartment building at 40-46 Free St.

The proposals come at an increasingly tenuous time for development in Maine’s largest city. Portland officials are trying to address concerns of fisherman who say that summertime traffic on Commercial Street is making it difficult to access the working waterfront and move perishable seafood off the piers.

Construction costs are spiking, driven by a labor shortage and increases in the price of building material, disrupting some development plans. And past experience in Portland has shown that the lofty ideas included in master plans don’t always come fully to fruition.

North River IV is limited liability company controlled by Steven Honig, an attorney with an office on 12th Avenue in New York City, according to the Maine Secretary of State’s Office. The company, an affiliate of Waterfront Maine, bought the property four-years ago for $66 million.

The company, whose members include Peter Pachios, Adam Meyers and Dan Jacques, is being represented by Patrick Carroll of Carroll Associates.

“This project represents full development of a crucial parcel of land in the Old Port,” Carroll said in a letter to planners made public on Wednesday afternoon. “Upon completion, this project will complete a strong link between the Old Port and the adjacent western neighborhoods that has been missing since the mid 1980’s.”

The developer has applied for a master development plan for the surface lots bounded by Spring, Commercial, Center, Cotton and Cross streets. That plan would lock in a development program, including uses and square footage, for up to 10 years. But each building phase would undergo separate site plan reviews.

Other projects to have received master development plans in Portland include the former Portland Co. at 58 Fore St., Hobson’s Landing at the former Rufus Deering Lumber Co. on Commercial Street, Thompson’s Point and the defunct Midtown project Somerset Street.

North River is proposing nearly 550,000 square feet of office space, over 48,000 square feet of retail space, 76 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, a 135-room hotel and structured parking for 1,336 vehicles.

The hotel is the same one proposed earlier this year by Jim Brady of Fathom Co., which has already been approved by the city’s Historic Preservation Board and is pending site plan review before the Planning Board.

The proposal would replace surface parking lots with 542 spaces. A combination of underground and above ground parking would create 1,336 spaces.

Seven parking levels — two underground and five above — are proposed for Spring, Cotton and Cross streets. The above-ground parking would be wrapped in retail spaces. Two office towers would be built above the parking, reaching another four or five stories and creating 200,000 square feet of Class A office space.

The existing park and plaza between the parking lot and the One Portland Square and Two Portland Square office buildings would remain.

Three parking levels — one below and two above — are proposed for the lower lot at Fore, Center and Cross streets and would also be wrapped in retail. Another 82,000 square feet of office is planned for that site, as well as a four-story apartment complex.

“A critical, defining element of the project will be a pedestrian street/plaza that runs through the center of the lower site, extending the visual and physical connection of Cotton Street, and ending with a grand public stair connecting to the Commercial Street sidewalk,” Carroll wrote.

The North River proposal comes as the city’s Historic Preservation Board began reviewing another development project about a block away.

J.B. Brown & Sons purchased the 175-vehicle surface parking lot on Free Street two years ago from the city for about $1.2 million. The sale allowed the city to acquired two parcels owned by J.B. Brown on Canco Road, to complete the relocation of its Public Works Department out of Bayside.

The Free Street project would include five ground-floor retail spaces and 51 apartments. The company had previously received city approvals to develop 63 apartments at York and High streets, but ended up selling them as condominiums.

