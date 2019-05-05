SCARBOROUGH — A group that provides resources to older residents and their caregivers says it has hired a new chief executive officer who will start work in August.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging says its board of directors has selected Megan Walton for the position. She is set to take over for Laurence Gross, who is retiring after spending 41 years with the agency.

Walton most recently worked as the chief operating officer at Amara, a nonprofit group in Seattle that works with children who are in foster care as well as with their families.

The Southern Maine Agency on Aging has served residents of York and Cumberland counties for more than 45 years.

