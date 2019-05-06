PORTLAND

South Portland student gets $1,500 DiPietro Scholarship

Portland Water District Board of Trustees President Guy Cote recently presented Keith Nelson of South Portland with the 2019 DiPietro Scholarship.

The $1,500 DiPietro Scholarship is awarded annually to a student in PWD’s service area.

Nelson, the first in his family to attend college, is pursuing a degree in HVAC at Southern Maine Community College.

LIBERTY

Falmouth senior wins art contest, $1,0o0 prize

Sophie Herdrich of Falmouth is the winner of Liberty Graphics T-shirts 22nd annual art contest titled “Art and Our Natural Environment.”

Herdrich received a $1,000 cash prize for her acrylic painting submission featuring Atlantic Puffins.

This contest is open to all Maine high school seniors.

Herdrich plans to attend the STAMPS School of Art and Design at The University of Michigan, studying art, marketing and business.

ROCKLAND

Community again makes Main Street America list

Rockland Main Street Inc. has again been designated as an accredited Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards set by the National Main Street Center.

Rockland is just one of 10 communities in Maine that are accredited by the national program, which has its roots in the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Insurer, nonprofit donate 500 backpacks to YMCA

Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield associates in Maine recently teamed up with the nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack to load 500 backpacks with nonperishable food items that were then donated to the YMCA of Southern Maine to help families in need and address food insecurity in the Portland area.

A grant from the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation is helping to supplement food availability in local programs for elementary school children in Greater Portland and across the U.S. who might otherwise go hungry on weekends during the school year. According to Portland Public Schools, more than half of the students in the city’s public schools receive free or reduced-price meals at school, which is commonly associated with food insecurity.

“Food insecurity is associated with some of the most serious and costly chronic health problems, and it’s important we continue to identify ways to address this serious issue in Maine’s communities where help is needed and can be readily accessed,” said Denise McDonough, president of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Maine. “Many of the kids in Portland who depend on free or reduced-price meal programs leave school on Fridays uncertain whether they will have enough food to eat over the weekend. We know that consistent nutrition can lead to better test scores and reading skills, increased positive behavior, improved health and increased school attendance. That’s why Anthem is proud to work with Blessings in a Backpack and the YMCA of Southern Maine to supplement the Y’s efforts to make sure no child in the Portland area goes hungry over the weekend during the school year.”

To date, Anthem’s parent foundation’s partnership with Blessings in a Backpack has provided more than 8,500 bags of food for kids across the U.S.

FALMOUTH

Residents asked to complete Outdoor Recreation Survey

The Maine Recreation and Park Association is partnering with the Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands to update the State Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. As a MRPA member agency, Falmouth Parks & Community Programs is asking residents to complete an Outdoor Recreation Survey, listing the types of outdoor activities they participate in, as well as thoughts about outdoor recreational opportunities in Maine.

The answers provided in the survey will remain confidential and reported in combined form only. The survey should take about 10-15 minutes to complete online and can be found at: https://www.research.net/r/MaineSCORP.

For more details, call 287-4920 or email [email protected].

