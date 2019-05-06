The Boston Red Sox placed left-handed pitcher David Price on the 10-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis, the team announced Monday.

Right-handed pitcher Ryan Weber was selected from Triple-A Pawtucket to take Price’s spot on the 25-man major league roster.

Price, 33, is 1-2 with a 3.75 ERA in six starts for the Red Sox this season. He has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last four outings, posting a 2.63 ERA in that time. Price, who was scheduled to start Tuesday night in Baltimore, was placed on the injured list retroactive to May 3.

Price was slowed by elbow problems throughout 2017. He did not make his first start for Boston until May 29 due to a strained elbow and did not pitch for the Red Sox between July 22 and Sept. 17 because of elbow inflammation.

Weber, 28, was acquired by Boston as a minor league free agent in December. He has made 24 major league appearances (eight starts) with the Braves (2015-16), Mariners (2017), and Rays (2018), going 1-5 with a 5.01 ERA. This season for Pawtucket, he was 1-1 with a 5.04 ERA in five starts.

