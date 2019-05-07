AUGUSTA — Maine lawmakers are considering a bill that would require drivers to clear ice and snow off their cars before hitting the road.
The proposal would prohibit people from driving at 40 mph or faster on a public road with “solid precipitation” on the vehicle. The fine would be $250 for a first offense.
A public hearing is being held Tuesday afternoon.
Supporters say it’s a public safety matter: They say motorists need to be able to see through their windshields. They also say flying chunks of ice create a hazard.
New Hampshire has had a similar law since 2002.
WCSH-TV reports that there would be no citation if a small amount of snow or ice dislodged after a motorist made an obvious attempt to clean up a vehicle. The exemption would not apply to commercial truck drivers.
