AUGUSTA — House lawmakers gave initial approval Tuesday to a bill that would require Maine’s Medicaid program and private insurance companies to pay for abortion services.

The 79-63 vote fell largely along party lines on a bill that would add Maine to the 15 states that allow taxpayer dollars to be used for abortions. Lawmakers engaged in a emotional yet respectful debate for roughly two hours on the first to several abortion-related bills expected to get strong consideration by the Democratic-controlled Legislature this session.

Debate on both sides of the bill, L.D. 820, mirrored many of the arguments often heard in the decades-old political and cultural fight over abortion in Maine and nationally.

Supporters contend the current policy inserts government in private health care decisions and limits access to abortion for lower-income women.

“No one – no politician, no insurance company – should ever come between a person and their health care provider,” said Rep. Joyce McCreight, D-Harpswell. “We have created a system that opens the door for those with means to pay, while slamming it for those less fortunate. It is unfair and it is discrimination.”

Abortion opponents, meanwhile, objected to the prospect of taxpayer dollars being used to pay for a procedure that many people regard as taking the life of an unborn child.

“This is not about health care,” said Rep. MaryAnne Kinney, R-Knox. “A life is taken every time an abortion is performed. And just because it’s legal does not make it right. It’s an extreme form of birth control.”

A federal law known as the Hyde Amendment prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortion services but allows states to pick up the costs. Fifteen states — including Massachusetts, Connecticut and Vermont — have opted to use state tax dollars to pay for abortions through their respective Medicaid programs.

Maine’s Medicaid program, known as MaineCare, already covers abortions in cases of rape or when the mother’s life is at risk because of the pregnancy. L.D. 820 would expand that coverage to elective abortions while also requiring private insurers that provide coverage for maternity services to also cover abortions.

A fiscal note estimates that providing abortion coverage through MaineCare will cost $227,546 in fiscal year 2019-20 and $375,843 in each of the following three years.

The administration of Democratic Gov. Janet Mills supports the bill. The measure will now go to the Maine Senate for consideration.

This story will be updated.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: