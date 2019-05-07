A judge will allow a Portland man to be released on $50,000 cash bail while a murder case against him proceeds in court.

Mark Cardilli Jr. has pleaded not guilty to murder in the death of Isahak Muse. Cardilli, 24, admitted to shooting and killing Muse during an altercation at his family’s Milton Street home in the early hours of March 16. Muse, 22, was his younger sister’s boyfriend.

Cardilli appeared Tuesday at the Cumberland County Courthouse for a harnish hearing, when the parties debate bail for a person charged with a capital offense. Family members of both Cardilli and Muse filled the courtroom, and the defendant wore a suit and metal ankle restraints.

The hearing included testimony from the lead investigator from the Portland P0lice Department. Superior Court Justice Nancy Mills spent more than an hour deliberating in chambers after both sides made their arguments. She set bail at the dollar amount the defense attorneys indicated the Cardilli family could pay.

The prosecutors from the Maine Attorney General’s Office told the judge that they could not show Cardilli was at risk of not appearing in court or committing other crimes while out on bail. But they argued he should be held in jail without bail because of the seriousness and circumstances of his alleged crime.

“(Muse) was an unarmed man who was not threatening deadly force, who was not secretly in the house,” Assistant Attorney General Leanne Robbin said. “He stayed past their curfew, but that didn’t make him a trespasser. It didn’t make him a burglar. And it didn’t give Mark Cardilli Jr. the right to shoot him in the back.”

The defense team argued Cardilli had strong ties to the area and no prior criminal record, and they submitted letters of support from Cardilli’s friends and family. They also told the judge that Cardilli should be released because he was acting in defense of his family’s premises when he fired the gun.

“At that point, because there is no indication that Mr. Muse is going to cease assaulting Mr. Cardilli or is going to leave the residence peacefully, deadly force … is warranted,” defense attorney Sarah Churchill said. “Mr. Cardilli had no reasonable need to retreat in his own home. The statute plainly lays out that out.”

The hearing hinted at physical evidence that could be central to the case.

Cardilli told police he fired the gun into Muse’s chest while they were facing each other, but the state’s chief medical examiner reported that the fatal bullets hit the victim in the back.

Portland police Det. Jeffrey Tully described those findings in a written affidavit and again on the witness stand Tuesday. His affidavit also included the findings of an evidence technician, who reported that blood splatter was low to the floor, which suggested that Muse was not standing when he was shot in the back. Tully also testified about bullets found in a wall and in the front door of the house.

Robbin asked the detective about a reenactment of the shooting, conducted the day before a grand jury indicted Cardilli on the murder charge. Tully also said he asked Cardilli to explain the disparity between his statements and the medical examiner’s findings.

“He couldn’t explain it,” Tully said.

This story will be updated.

