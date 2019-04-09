A Portland man has pleaded not guilty to a murder charge in a shooting death inside his family’s Riverton home last month.

Mark Cardilli Jr. appeared in court for the first time Tuesday morning. The arraignment lasted less than five minutes. Cardilli, 24, did not speak.

His defense attorney, Jon Gale, entered the plea on his behalf. The attorneys have requested a harnish hearing, when the state requests that a person charged with a capital offense is held without bail. Cardilli is being held without bail at the Cumberland County Jail at least until that hearing.

Few details have been released about the altercation inside the home on Milton Street. Police have said Isahak Muse was shot around 1:45 a.m. on March 16. Muse, 22, died as a result of the gunshot wounds. A grand jury indicted Cardilli nearly three weeks later, and he turned himself into police Friday evening.

The indictment identified the weapon as a semi-automatic pistol, but did not provide any other new information about the alleged crime.

Family members of Cardilli and Muse left the courthouse without speaking to reporters.

The Maine Attorney General’s Office, which prosecutes homicides, declined to comment on the case.

Outside the courtroom, Gale declined to say more about what happened the night of the shooting or share more information about Cardilli.

“I’ve had an opportunity to meet with his family at some length,” Gale said. “I’ve been to the scene, and I’ve met with Mr. Cardilli. I haven’t seen any discovery, but we’re very disappointed that charges were brought against him.”

The harnish hearing will likely take place within two weeks. Gale said he will argue for Cardilli’s release, but he declined to say on what grounds.

The lag between the shooting and the arrest was a source of concern for members of Portland’s Muslim community. One week after Muse died, city officials met with a group of 40 people at the local mosque. They asked questions about the case and expressed their fear that Muse’s killing was a hate crime against a black Muslim man.

Acting police Chief Vern Malloch told them he could not disclose any facts about the case for fear of jeopardizing the outcome.

“We’ve only got one shot,” Malloch told the crowd. “If we miss something in the investigation, if we do something wrong, if we rush, we jeopardize the case.”

Cardilli has not been charged with a hate crime. Gale said he does not believe discrimination played a role in this case.

“I have seen zero evidence that race played a role in what happened that night,” Gale said.

Muse’s family members thanked the police department in a brief statement Friday.

“We are satisfied to hear that an arrest has been made in the murder of our youngest brother, Isahak Muse, but this is only the first step in ensuring justice for him,” the statement said.

This story will be updated.

Megan Gray can be contacted at 791-6327 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: mainemegan

Share

Comments are disabled on some stories about sensitive topics.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: