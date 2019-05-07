In truth, downsizing is a lifestyle UPgrade. Less “stuff” is a good thing. All-around efficiency and ease-of-living are enhanced. Especially when the space one is downsizing into is as thoughtfully designed as this one.

The Cottages at Pine Meadow – “Maine’s Unique New Four Season 55+ Luxury Cottage Condominium Community” – offers one and two-bedroom units that range in size from 400 to 740 square feet (the latter with loft included).

The cottages off U.S. Route 1 in Saco are being created specifically for downsizers, explained Sandra Murray of Keller Williams Realty. And to that end, they offer features that not only maximize the efficiencies of a relatively small space, but can also make you feel as if you’re in a larger one.

The very pretty, 740-square-foot model unit illustrates these qualities. For the latter, check out the cathedral ceilings that draw the eye upwards; the oversized windows and the full-view doors that contribute to overall brightness; and the open-concept design.

Also, the loft, reached via ladder, suggests that the interior has a second story. Primarily for storage, the loft certainly lends itself to other roles.

Speaking of storage, both bedrooms have deep double closets with shelving on each end. In the dining space are 8-foot-tall cabinets – a nice pantry. Not to mention the possibilities of the full basement, with its excellent ceiling height.

Washer and dryer are stacked, in the full bathroom; and the galley kitchen – stainless-and-granite, with a gas range – is another space-saver that doesn’t skimp on custom allure. There’s even a desk space at one end of the counter, an adroit touch.

In fine weather, of course, the patio off the living room literally increases the living area. And year-round, the site – behind the cottage, a broad half-mile-plus of field and meadow extends to the treeline – offers a wonderfully mind-expanding view.

For more information on The Cottages at Pine Meadow, please contact Sandra Murray at 207-415-5175 or [email protected]; and visit www.cottagesatpinemeadow.com.

Share

< Previous

Next >

filed under: