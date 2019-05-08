FARMINGTON — The principal of Strong Elementary School was arrested Friday night on suspicion of drunken driving after police noticed a defective headlight and stopped her vehicle on Perham Street in Farmington.

Brenda Sue Dwiggins, 61, of Farmington was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence.

Officer Brandon Sholan of the Farmington Police Department stopped Dwiggins’ vehicle on Perham Street near the Quebec Street intersection, according to the officer’s report.

Sholan said he performed a standard interview with Dwiggins, during which he became suspicious alcohol might be “involved.” He then conducted a field sobriety test, after which Dwiggins was arrested.

Dwiggins was cooperative throughout the process, according to police. She was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington, and later released on $150 bail. Police said another person picked up Dwiggins at the jail.

Dwiggins is scheduled to appear in court June 18 in Farmington.

“I have verbally, and in writing, apologized to my community, school board, superintendent and colleagues for this situation,” Dwiggins wrote in an email Wednesday.

Share

< Previous

Next >