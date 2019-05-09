Two months after finishing her playing career at the University of Maine, Parise Rossignol of Van Buren has been named an assistant coach of Maine’s women’s basketball team.

Rossignol averaged 11.4 points and made an America East-best 42 percent of her 3-point attempts as a senior this winter to help lead Maine to the conference title and an NCAA tournament appearance for a second consecutive season. In her final college game, Rossignol made five 3-pointers and scored a team-high 19 points in Maine’s 63-51 first-round NCAA loss at North Carolina State.

At Van Buren High, Rossignol scored 2,589 points. After playing sparingly in her first two seasons at Maine, Rossignol took a break from the sport for one year. When she returned she was a key contributor with her outside shooting and was named the America East Sixth Player of the Year in 2018 and a second-team all-conference selection in 2019.

